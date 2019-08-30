Yogi's 'Attendance by Selfie' App in Trouble After Teachers Say it Violates Privacy, Threaten Protests

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government's highly-publicised 'Prerna' app that allows teachers to mark their attendance by clicking a selfie in government schools, has run into trouble after an apex body has raised objections against it, saying it invades women's privacy.

The apex body of government primary school teachers is preparing to launch a statewide agitation against the app on September 4, a day before the Yogi Adityanath government launches it on September 5 to ensure that teachers and students regular attend school.

The Prathmik Shikshak Sangh has said that the mobile application threatens the privacy of women teaches and is a violation of their fundamental right. It added that women in several districts have admitted that they are uncertain about the use of their photos.

To mark her presence in school, the app requires teachers to click a selfie thrice a day with their students and forward it to the concerned officials.

"The photographs of female teachers can be leaked and misused, jeopardising their lives. This is a breach of their right to privacy. Who will take the responsibility if their photographs are misused?" asked Sushil Kumar Pandey, state President of the Sangh.

"These days one hears of photographs being morphed. Moreover, it is not a very practical idea to click a selfie with students as a mark of attendance. The internet services are erratic and how can one be marked absent just because he or she has not uploaded a selfie?" asked a government primary school teacher in Lucknow. ​

