Yogpurvak Yuddh karo, Pakistan ko Shuddh Karo: Ramdev's Message to PM Modi on Pulwama
Baba Ramdev, who was accompanied by Sadhguru at the opening Rising India session, also targeted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the Pulwama attack.
Baba Ramdev at Rising India 2019.
New Delhi: Speaking at a session titled ‘New Mantras for Life’ at the News18 Network's Rising India Summit 2019 on Monday, the yoga guru and Indic entrepreneur urged the Indian government to take action against Pakistan and said, "Yogpurvak yuddh karo, Pakistan ko shuddh karo (wage war for a solution and purify Pakistan)."
"We are a peaceful culture and country, but if someone eyes us in the wrong way we will gouge their eyes out," Ramdev said. The yoga guru stressed that India must take a strong step and send a strong message.
Ramdev clarified that he did not say 'kill innocents', but there must be a revolution before peace. "Shanti ke liye kranti zaruri hai."
Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated since the terror attack in Pulwama on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility following the attack. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minster Rajnath Singh have both since accused Pakistan and said that the neighboring country will pay for harbouring terrorists.
Amid increasing clamour for military action against Pakistan, Imran Khan, after initially saying that Pakistan would retaliate in case of an Indian attack, has asked PM Modi to 'give peace a chance'. Khan has also demanded 'actionable intelligence' against JeM and warned India against blaming Pakistan for Pulwama. Khan's diplomatic statement came after PM Modi said that he had backtracked on the promise of fighting terrorism together.
