‘Yorkers in Slog Overs’: Jayant's Tweet Hints at Twist in UP Alliance After Meeting Akhilesh

Bumped into ⁦@rpsingh⁩ at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow today. Picked up a few tips on bowling yorkers in the slog overs ;-) pic.twitter.com/0xnRJnoctu — Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) January 16, 2019

Waiting for your surprise Yorkers @jayantrld 😎 https://t.co/i4jkqlcRnZ — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 16, 2019

The RLD’s national vice president Jayant Chaudhary was in Lucknow to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday.The two were scheduled to discuss the RLD’s seat-share in the SP-BSL alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.In Lucknow, Chaudhary bumped into former Indian bowler Rudra Pratap Singh at the airport.Soon after the meeting with renowned Indian bowler RP Singh, RLD vice president Chaudhary tweeted, “Bumped into @rpsingh at Chaudhary Charab Singh Airport, Lucknow today. Picked up a few tips on bowling Yorkers in the slog overs ;)(sic).”The tweet from Chaudhary is also seen as a comment on the current political situation in the state, where the RLD had announced that it will be the part of the SP-BSP alliance however the seat sharing formula was yet to be finalized.Known for his prompt and witty answers, Singh was quick to reply to Chaudhary’s tweet. In his tweet to Jayant Chaudahry, Singh wrote, “Waiting for your surprise Yorkers @jayantrld.” Singh had last year announced retirement from all forms of the cricket after playing 14 tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for team India.The RLD has already announced that it will be a part of the SP-BSP alliance in the state for the upcoming elections. Sources also claim that Chaudhary’s meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday was fruitful and now the RLD is all set to get three seats including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura.However, sources also suggest that the RLD might be wanting one more seat but will also do with three seats in the kitty. After his meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said, “Our meeting was positive and seat share will be finalized soon.”