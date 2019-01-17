English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Yorkers in Slog Overs’: Jayant's Tweet Hints at Twist in UP Alliance After Meeting Akhilesh
Jayant Chowdhary was in Lucknow to meet AKhilesh Yadav when he met former Indian cricketer RP Singh at the airport.
File photo of National Vice-President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary.
Loading...
Lucknow: The RLD’s national vice president Jayant Chaudhary was in Lucknow to meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday.The two were scheduled to discuss the RLD’s seat-share in the SP-BSL alliance for upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
In Lucknow, Chaudhary bumped into former Indian bowler Rudra Pratap Singh at the airport.
Soon after the meeting with renowned Indian bowler RP Singh, RLD vice president Chaudhary tweeted, “Bumped into @rpsingh at Chaudhary Charab Singh Airport, Lucknow today. Picked up a few tips on bowling Yorkers in the slog overs ;)(sic).”
The tweet from Chaudhary is also seen as a comment on the current political situation in the state, where the RLD had announced that it will be the part of the SP-BSP alliance however the seat sharing formula was yet to be finalized.
Known for his prompt and witty answers, Singh was quick to reply to Chaudhary’s tweet. In his tweet to Jayant Chaudahry, Singh wrote, “Waiting for your surprise Yorkers @jayantrld.” Singh had last year announced retirement from all forms of the cricket after playing 14 tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for team India.
The RLD has already announced that it will be a part of the SP-BSP alliance in the state for the upcoming elections. Sources also claim that Chaudhary’s meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday was fruitful and now the RLD is all set to get three seats including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura.
However, sources also suggest that the RLD might be wanting one more seat but will also do with three seats in the kitty. After his meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said, “Our meeting was positive and seat share will be finalized soon.”
In Lucknow, Chaudhary bumped into former Indian bowler Rudra Pratap Singh at the airport.
Soon after the meeting with renowned Indian bowler RP Singh, RLD vice president Chaudhary tweeted, “Bumped into @rpsingh at Chaudhary Charab Singh Airport, Lucknow today. Picked up a few tips on bowling Yorkers in the slog overs ;)(sic).”
Bumped into @rpsingh at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport, Lucknow today. Picked up a few tips on bowling yorkers in the slog overs ;-) pic.twitter.com/0xnRJnoctu— Jayant Chaudhary (@jayantrld) January 16, 2019
The tweet from Chaudhary is also seen as a comment on the current political situation in the state, where the RLD had announced that it will be the part of the SP-BSP alliance however the seat sharing formula was yet to be finalized.
Known for his prompt and witty answers, Singh was quick to reply to Chaudhary’s tweet. In his tweet to Jayant Chaudahry, Singh wrote, “Waiting for your surprise Yorkers @jayantrld.” Singh had last year announced retirement from all forms of the cricket after playing 14 tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for team India.
Waiting for your surprise Yorkers @jayantrld 😎 https://t.co/i4jkqlcRnZ— R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 16, 2019
The RLD has already announced that it will be a part of the SP-BSP alliance in the state for the upcoming elections. Sources also claim that Chaudhary’s meeting with Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday was fruitful and now the RLD is all set to get three seats including Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Mathura.
However, sources also suggest that the RLD might be wanting one more seat but will also do with three seats in the kitty. After his meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, Chaudhary said, “Our meeting was positive and seat share will be finalized soon.”
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spider-Man: Far From Home Teaser Trailer: Peter Parker Embarks on a Global Adventure
- Justin Bieber's Mother Raves Over Son's Wife Hailey Baldwin
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- WhatsApp Gets Dedicated Button for Group Conference Calls
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results