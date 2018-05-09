'You Are Killing the Institution by Targeting Everyone': Supreme Court to Lawyers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised lawyers for "killing the institution" by targeting one and all in the top court.Justice Arun Mishra, mincing no words, came down heavily upon the Supreme Court lawyers for questioning everything and everyone in the Court."No one is spared...you are attacking all...targeting all. With one arrow, you want to kill everyone," said the bench, presided over by Justice Mishra.The judge rued that lawyers are now going to TV channels and discussing everything that's happening here. They discuss court proceedings on TV. We are abused like anything," commented Justice Mishra.He added,"You are killing this institution everyday. Lawyers will survive only if this institution survives."The judge also questioned the silence of senior lawyer and president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh on the issue. Singh was one of the lawyers in the case which was being heard by the bench.The remarks by Justice Mishra came while the Court was hearing a plea relating to medical admissions in Kerala.Recently, the bench had stayed the Kerala government's Ordinance, which sought to protect certain medical admissions that were quashed by the Court.A clarification application was moved in this regard but the Bench declined to entertain it.Justice Mishra has been lately critical of the fact that posting of judge Loya's death case before his bench was questioned by a group of lawyers. He has often observed that he is a "junior" judge in the Court.The entire Supreme Court has been in an eye of storm over the spate of controversies relating to allocation of important cases to a few benches, as was alleged by the four most senior judges in the unprecedented press conference in January.One after another episode has ever since kept the Supreme Court and its administration in the headlines, and there has been a never-before critical analysis of the Court and its events in the media and in public glare.