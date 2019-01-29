'You are Not a Man of Honour': CBI Officer Asks Nageshwar Rao to Review His Transfer Order in Shakespeare Style

“There is some soul of goodness in things evil, would men observingly distill it out,” said T Rajah Balaji, quoting Shakespeare, in his letter to interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao asking him to review his transfer.Superintendent of police, Balaji, was transferred along with 20 other officers just two days before the scheduled meeting of a high-level committee to decide the next CBI director.“Deriving strength” from the immortal lines of Shakespeare, Balaji further wrote, “You know better than me that you are not a man of any honour. I am an eternal optimist about humanitarianism."Balaji was posted with the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, New Delhi, and then transferred to the CBI training academy in Ghaziabad.He also mentioned in the letter, dated January 23, that he was transferred to Delhi on his request due to his mother-in-law's cancer treatment.Questioning the timing of his transfer, he said, that it was “incumbent and necessary” on Rao’s part to not go on a spree of mass transfer of various officers from joint directors to additional SPs before the scheduled January 24 three-member meeting.“I had complained about your misconducts to the then CBI Director (Alok Verma) on March 11, 2017. And now you have abused your official position to service your personal sleepless malice and prejudice against me at the expense of institutional and public interests," the letter further read.Balaji said the transfer letter handed to him didn't offer any reason or show how it was in institutional interest and/or public interest. He emphasised the fact that his posting in Delhi was accorded on humanitarian grounds.The anguished officer concluded his letter by asking Rao to 'trust the better part of his heart.'"You bear, or think to bear, an animosity to me, not to an ailing old woman. I request you purely on the humanitarian grounds in the hope that you can truly make a start to redeem your humanity. It is never late in life to become a good man again," he wrote as his concluding words.Balaji has received the Presidential Rank Award of Meritorious Executive and has probed challenging cases such as the Hyderabad Mecca Masjid blast, Madhumita Shukla murder and bank fraud cases in Bangalore.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.