'You Are on My Hit List': Kanpur BJP Leader Threatens Cop During Scuffle, Video Goes Viral

#WATCH BJP leader Suresh Awasthi threatens Circle Officer in Kanpur after an argument over a polling agent, says 'I will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list'. Mayor Pramila Pandey was also present. A case has been registered against Awasthi pic.twitter.com/3wE5uawQ33 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 29, 2019

A leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has landed in soup after he was caught on camera threatening a police officer in Kanpur. A video of the incident has since gone viral.The leader, identified as Suresh Awasthi, can be heard threatening the officer and telling him that he is on his ‘hit list’. "Will see you tomorrow, you are on my hit list," Awasthi can be heard telling the cop amid commotion.The enraged leader also tells the police officer not to look him in the eye. Mayor Pramila Pandey and some other party leaders were also present when the verbal duel broke out.Pandey can be seen trying to help resolve the fight. A police case was later filed against Awasthi.The incident took place on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where polling was underway for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, along with 12 other seats in the state.(With inputs from ANI)