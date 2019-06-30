'You Brought Me Back': PM Modi Tells People in Mann ki Baat 2.0
On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast for March and April.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had said a few months ago that he would return with his monthly radio address after the elections, Sunday credited the people for his return to run the government.
On February 24, days before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, he had suspended his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast for March and April.
Confident of his return, Modi had said he will be back with the programme on the last Sunday of May.
The BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate and Modi was sworn in as the prime minister on May 30.
"When it (the February 24 episode) was about to end, I had stated that we would meet once again after 3 or 4 months ... the confidence was not Modi's. This trust was the trust of your foundation. You were the ones who transformed yourself into a pillar of trust," he said in his first address of edition 2 of his programme.
"Actually speaking, I have not returned. You have brought me back. You positioned me here and gave me the opportunity to speak once again," he said.
He said when he spoke of returning with the programme after polls, some people had added a political hue to his remark.
In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions between October 3, 2014 and February 24 this year through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014.
While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.
"The rigours of elections called for hectic preoccupation, but the one thing that was missing was the sheer joy of Mann Ki Baat.' For me, it was like experiencing a kind of void ... I used to be uneasy, with a nagging feeling of a kind of emptiness ," said the prime minister referring to the period of election campaign.
He said soon after the election process was over, he wanted to begin the programme. But in order to keep the 'last Sunday of the month' sequence, he waited for June 30.
"But this Sunday has made one wait endlessly," he said.
He said many asked him as to why he went to Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines in the middle of the election process.
"Amidst the rigours of the election, speculations on victory or defeat ... I undertook the journey. Most people have derived political conclusions out of that. For me, it was an opportunity to meet myself ... I undertook the journey to meet my inner self ... perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill up the vacuum caused due to the long pause that Mann Ki Baat' had to go through," he said.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Marry Again in Emotional & Romantic French Wedding
- Tamil Filmmaker AL Vijay Announces His Wedding to Aishwarya, Deets Inside
- ICC World Cup 2019: Tracing The Journey of Team India's Jerseys
- Ayushamnn Khurrana's Article 15 Screening Stopped in Kanpur After Protests by Religious Group
- New Solar Technology Could Produce Clean Drinking Water, Finds Study
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s