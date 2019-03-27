English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Can Now Book Railway Tickets by Google Pay App Using IRCTC Details. Steps to Know
The payment arm of Google has recently been affiliated with the Indian Railways. Therefore, using the IRCTC password one can easily book railway seats through GPay processor.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Travellers can now book their railway tickets from the IRCTC website using Google Pay. The payment arm of Google has recently been affiliated with the Indian Railways. Therefore, using the IRCTC password one can easily book railways seats through GPay processor.
In order to book tickets for Indian Railways via Google Pay, one must follow the steps given below:
Step 1. Go to the Google Pay processor on your smartphone and choose 'Trains' in the business category.
Step 2. 'Book Train Tickets' option will appear on the Google Pay processor. Click on it.
Step 3. A new page will open, put the details of the train you want to travel by.
Step 4. Register details of departure, destination and date of travel.
Step 5. Check the train fare and click on the payment option.
Step 6. Put your IRCTC user ID and password.
Step 7. Click on ‘Continue’ after completing these steps and book the tickets by paying through the Google Pay.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
