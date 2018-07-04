English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
You Can Now Watch Live How IRCTC Cooks the Food it Serves to You on Trains
The IRCTC had earlier launched an artificial intelligence tool that uses CCTV footage to detect anomalies in hygiene level and communicates it to individuals concerned to initiate regulatory action.
Screen grab of the live screening from IRCTC kitchen.
New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has developed a live streaming mechanism that will allow passengers to view how the food served to them in trains is prepared and packaged at various base kitchens of the national transporter.
Railway minister Piyush Goyal had suggested the move in a review meeting recently.
According to a statement by the IRCTC, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani inaugurated the live streaming of food preparations at base kitchens to IRCTC’s website on Wednesday.
The IRCTC had earlier launched an artificial intelligence tool that uses CCTV footage to detect anomalies in hygiene level and communicates it to individuals concerned to initiate regulatory action, the statement said, adding it was developed in association with an artificial intelligence and vision computing company called Wobot.
“Live streaming will go a long way in increasing transparency and public confidence in the quality of food cooked at IRCTC-monitored base kitchens. The live streaming can be accessed by anyone on IRCTC’s website under the gallery link,” it said.
Earlier in the day, Lohani inspected food preparation at the IRCTC’s state-of-the-art central kitchen in Noida.
The kitchen serves 10,000 meals a day for 17 Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains departing from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar Railway Stations.
Appreciating the scale of operations at the kitchen, Lohani said the existence of a dedicated food testing lab is a unique feature of IRCTC's catering operations for the railways. Such facility is conspicuous by its absence in airline catering sector, he said.
Also Watch
Railway minister Piyush Goyal had suggested the move in a review meeting recently.
According to a statement by the IRCTC, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani inaugurated the live streaming of food preparations at base kitchens to IRCTC’s website on Wednesday.
The IRCTC had earlier launched an artificial intelligence tool that uses CCTV footage to detect anomalies in hygiene level and communicates it to individuals concerned to initiate regulatory action, the statement said, adding it was developed in association with an artificial intelligence and vision computing company called Wobot.
“Live streaming will go a long way in increasing transparency and public confidence in the quality of food cooked at IRCTC-monitored base kitchens. The live streaming can be accessed by anyone on IRCTC’s website under the gallery link,” it said.
Earlier in the day, Lohani inspected food preparation at the IRCTC’s state-of-the-art central kitchen in Noida.
The kitchen serves 10,000 meals a day for 17 Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto trains departing from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar Railway Stations.
Appreciating the scale of operations at the kitchen, Lohani said the existence of a dedicated food testing lab is a unique feature of IRCTC's catering operations for the railways. Such facility is conspicuous by its absence in airline catering sector, he said.
Also Watch
-
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Big Win for AAP as SC Clips Delhi L-G's Powers
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Actress Flooded With Support from Bollywood After Her Emotional Post
- Scarlett Johansson Responds To Backlash For Being Cast As Transgender Man In Rub & Tug
- Ayesha Takia Receives Threatening Messages, Husband Farhan Azmi Seeks Police Help on Twitter
- A Foot Pilgrimage: 10 Days Through Mountains with Bakarwals
- Suhana Khan and AbRam Look Adorable in a Photo Shared by Mom Gauri Khan; See Pic