You Cannot Keep Women Out of a Temple, Says Ex-CJI Dipak Misra Amid Protests Against Sabarimala Verdict

After an eventful tenure as the 45th Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra again called for gender equality and stated that women “cannot be barred from entering temples” and that “they must be respected.”A Constitution Bench led by the former CJI had declared that women of all ages be allowed entry into the Sabarimala temple of Kerala on September 28.Apart from standing up for gender equality, the former CJI had also delivered landmark verdicts where he scrapped the 158-year-old archaic law of adultery and also upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar amid data privacy concerns.Addressing the 2018, Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the former CJI said that “women are equal partners in life.”The former CJI referred to a recent article which called him a warrior of gender justice and stated that “where a woman is respected, there lies that home. A woman is an equal partner in life.”The former CJI’s assertion comes amid various challenges to the verdict and various political parties in Kerala, including Congress, BJP and the Left, making it a rallying point. Protest rallies against the verdict have also been held since Tuesday, including some in which women too have taken part.The judge, who has often been embroiled in controversies whether it be a plea for his impeachment, allegations of his refusal to order probe in Judge Loya case or over alleged preferential allocation of cases, said that “constitutional behavior must be observed.”He also stated that “we have a robust and independent judiciary governed by the rule of law.”The former CJI stated that “Constitutional behavior should be observed by every wing of the state, be it the legislative, executive and judiciary.”He emphasized that all should feel a part of the Constitution and that “as a citizen of India, no one should feel that the constitution is alien to him nor should he ever feel that he is not a part of it.”