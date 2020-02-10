Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'You Can't Block Entire City': SC Notice to Delhi Police, State & Centre on Pleas Against Shaheen Bagh Protests

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, majority of whom are women, have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 12:52 PM IST
'You Can't Block Entire City': SC Notice to Delhi Police, State & Centre on Pleas Against Shaheen Bagh Protests
Holding up his posters, women listen to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad speak at the anti-CAA protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. (Eram Agha/News18.com)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Delhi Police, Centre and state governments over the petitions against the demonstration at Shaheen Bagh, observing that protesters “can’t block the entire city”.

“You can't block a public road. How can you continue protests at common areas? You can't block the entire city,” the court observed.

The SC added that people are entitled to protest and “in the process, there must be some area”. The next hearing in the case will be on February 17.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions against protests at Shaheen Bagh after it deferred its judgment in view of the February 8 Delhi elections.

When the issue came up before the court on Friday, the SC said it did not want to "influence" the Delhi assembly elections a day ahead of polls.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh, majority of whom are women, have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed on December 12 and seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The exclusion of Muslims has triggered widespread outrage and led to protests across the country. Several sit-ins inspired by the Shaheen Bagh protests also came up in UP’s Lucknow, Prayagraj and other areas.

