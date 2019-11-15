'You Feel You Are Losing the Match...': Nitin Gadkari Speaks on Maharashtra Politics

New Delhi: Reacting to the question on the government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari employed the analogy of cricket to explain the fact that the results in politics too can change dramatically.

Gadkari, while addressing the audience at an event, said, “Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Somewhere you feel that you are losing the match, but the result is ultimately the opposite.”

The deadlock in Maharashtra started after results to assembly elections were declared on October 24. BJP emerged as the single largest party in the state followed by the Shiv Sena and NCP.

BJP and Shiv Sena couldn't forge an alliance after Shiv Sena demanded rotational CM for Maharashtra, where both parties would rule for two and a half years. However, BJP didn’t agreed to the formulae with Nitin Gadkari saying there was no deal between his party and the Shiv Sena over equal distribution of portfolios, including sharing the post of chief minister.

“I just arrived from Delhi. I am more related with Delhi. I don’t know detailed politics of Maharashtra” Gadkari said on the situation in the state, ANI reported.

The Governor, on Saturday, wrote to Fadnavis to initiate the process of government formation, but the party failed to show the numbers. The Governor, then invited Shiv Sena on Sunday to form the government. Shiv Sena failed to show letter of support from Congress and NCP. The Governor then invite NCP on Monday to form the government. The Governor recommended President’s rule in the state on Tuesday after the parties failed to show the numbers.

Gadkari, earlier this month also put speculation to rest that he could be a possible compromise chief ministerial candidate to resolve the deadlock with the Shiv Sena.

“Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen and anything in Maharashtra will be under him. I am in Delhi. There is no question of moving to Maharashtra,” Gadkari had said last Thursday.

