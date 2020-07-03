INDIA

You Gave a Befitting Reply, PM Modi Tells Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clash

Interacting with the injured personnel at an army hospital in Leh, he said their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come.

  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told the soldiers injured in the violent face off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley last month that they gave a befitting reply.

Interacting with the injured personnel at an army hospital in Leh, he said their bravery will be a source of inspiration for times to come.

Modi said 130 crore Indians are proud of them.

"The bravehearts who left us, have not gone without a reason. Together, you all also gave a befitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai)," he told the injured soldiers.

