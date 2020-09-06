You May Soon Get Free Covid-19 Treatment at Pvt Hospitals in Rajasthan as Govt Facilities Near Capacity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said COVID-19 patients will get free treatment in private hospitals if government health care facilities are occupied. The chief minister also maintained that there is no shortage of beds in ICU for COVID-19 patients.

Gehlot said this at a routine meeting to review COVID-19 situation in the state. Rajasthan has 3,018 oxygen beds, of which 872 are in use, while 406 out of 913 beds are occupied in ICU, the meeting was informed. Of the total 490 ventilators, 113 are occupied.

The state recorded eight fatalities and 726 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, according to an official report here. Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally has now reached 90,089, while the death toll has mounted to 1,130. On Saturday, the state recorded 14 deaths and 1,566 new cases. "We have arranged that if the beds are fully occupied in government hospitals then in case of need, the treatment of COVID patients in private hospitals can be provided free of cost. District collectors have been issued instructions in this regard," the chief minister said.