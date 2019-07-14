Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

You May Soon Have to Pay Rs 10,000 as Fine For Entering Wrong Aadhaar Number for Transactions

The penal provision is expected to be applicable from September 1 this year after amendments to relevant laws and the subsequent issuance of a notification.

News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
You May Soon Have to Pay Rs 10,000 as Fine For Entering Wrong Aadhaar Number for Transactions
Photo for representation
Loading...

New Delhi: You may soon have to shell out Rs 10,000 as penalty every time you fail to provide your Aadhaar unique identitification number accurately in documents related to high-value transactions.

The penal provision is expected to be applicable from September 1 this year after amendments to relevant laws and the subsequent issuance of a notification, Hindustan Times reported.

While presenting her maiden Union Budget on July 5, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that PAN and Aadhaar cards are being made interchangeable and the central government will now allow those who do not have PAN to file I-T returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number. They can also use Aadhaar wherever they are required to quote PAN.

“The Income Tax department shall allot PAN to such person on the basis of Aadhaar after obtaining demographic data from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It is also proposed to provide that a person who has already linked his Aadhaar with his PAN may at his option use Aadhaar in place of PAN under the Act,” an annexure to the Budget speech stated.

For these amendments, the Budget also proposed that Section 272B of the I-T Act -- which deals with penalty for failure to comply with the provisions of section 139A -- be amended.

Currently, over 120 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued in the country and about 41 crore PAN numbers have been generated. Out of these, 22 crore PANs are linked with Aadhaar.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram