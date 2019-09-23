'You Must be Jealous': Here's Why PM Apologised to Senator John Cornyn's Wife at 'Howdy, Modi'
PM Modi, in an amiable gesture, rests his hand on Cornyn’s shoulder and apologises to the senator’s wife, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday.
Screen grab of video of PM Modi with Senator John Cornyn.
Howdy, Modi, the weekend gathering of the Indian American community in Houston addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, proved itself to be a special moment in India’s diaspora diplomacy. Deafening drums marked the entrance of Trump and Modi as they clasped hands and walked across the stage in a packed Texas stadium, sending a message of unity between the world's two largest democracies.
But apart from the apparent bonhomie between Modi and Trump, the prime minister was also seen sharing merry moments with several other US leaders, especially US senator John Cornyn. So much so, that the PM also apologised to the senator’s wife.
In a video shared by the PM on Twitter, Modi, in an amiable gesture, rests his hand on Cornyn’s shoulder and apologises to the senator’s wife, who was celebrating her birthday on Sunday. “I want to tell you that I am sorry, because it is your birthday today but your great life partner is spending it with me,” Modi said. “It is bound to make you jealous,” he adds, much to the amusement of Cornyn and everyone gathered there.
The PM then goes on to extend his warm wishes for the senator and his wife. “I wish you both a prosperous life, happy birthday,” he said.
Here is what happened when PM @narendramodi met Senator @JohnCornyn. pic.twitter.com/O9S1j0l7f1— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2019
About 50,000 Indian Americans attended the "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Houston, where the crowd chanted "Modi! Modi! Modi!" as he took the stage to introduce Trump as "my friend, a friend of India, a great American president."
Ahead of Howdy Modi event, John Cornyn had said he won't be surprised if Donald Trump makes an announcement today. Hopefully we will be able to sort out the trade differences, he said. Not just John Cornyn, PM Modi met United States Congressional delegation enthusiastically.
Modi even used Trump's political slogan to say the president had a strong resolve to "make America great again."
"When I met him for the first time, he said to me 'India has a true friend in the White House,'" Modi said. "Mr. President, this morning in Houston, you can hear the heartbeat of this great partnership in this celebration of the world's two largest democracies."
