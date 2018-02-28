You Say You're a Homemaker But Where's the Home, SC Asks Unemployed Husband

"You say you are a homemaker but where is the home to make?" the Supreme Court asked a man while hearing a bunch of matrimonial dispute cases.A bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph was adjudicating the dispute relating to multiple litigation between the estranged couple when it asked the husband about what he does for a living. "I am a homemaker," said the man."You say you are a homemaker but where is the home to make? You have been fighting with your wife for years and children are also suffering. Where is the home?" Justice Joseph asked him.At this, the man cut a sorry figure, saying he has tried a lot but it looked very difficult to reconcile with the wife. Justice Joseph then reminded the husband that he could not remain a homemaker anymore."You will have to work...earn. You have to maintain your wife, two children and then conduct four cases. You must start working now," the judge said.The man replied that he had undergone surgeries and had a severe medical condition."That is okay but you cannot afford not to work. You even have the interim custody of two children. So do whatever work comes your way and earn," Justice Joseph said.The wife, who was also present in the Court, expressed her difficulties in fighting different cases at different places in Kerala.Acknowledging her problems, the Court said that it would be better for both the parties if all cases, which include custody battle, divorce, alimony and cruelty, should be heard on the same day in the same court premises.The bench then ordered for consolidation of all the cases between the warring couple and directed the judge-in-charge to ensure cases are not scattered over various courts.It also asked the husband to pay Rs 5,000 for transportation and other allowances to the estranged wife for every date of hearing.