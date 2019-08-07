Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'You Stood Tall Among Giants': Celebs Remember Golden Moments With Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 12:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'You Stood Tall Among Giants': Celebs Remember Golden Moments With Sushma Swaraj
File photo of Sushma Swaraj (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Barely hours after celebrating the historic repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Tuesday, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last. The 67-year-old passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

Taking to Twitter, actor Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise a great loss for the nation.

Tennis star Sania Mirza said she would cherish her association with Sushma Swaraj during the ‘girl child’ campaign.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled Swaraj’s visit to the sets of his film.

Here’s a look at how other celebrities paid tribute to Swaraj:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram