'You Stood Tall Among Giants': Celebs Remember Golden Moments With Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Barely hours after celebrating the historic repeal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on Tuesday, former external affairs minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj breathed her last. The 67-year-old passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, triggering a huge outpouring of grief from the political, entertainment and diplomatic world.

Taking to Twitter, actor Sanjay Dutt recalled Swaraj’s kind nature, calling her demise a great loss for the nation.

RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) August 6, 2019

Tennis star Sania Mirza said she would cherish her association with Sushma Swaraj during the ‘girl child’ campaign.

Shocked at the passing away of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

Actor Riteish Deshmukh recalled Swaraj’s visit to the sets of his film.

I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

Here’s a look at how other celebrities paid tribute to Swaraj:

160 characters fall short in describing #sushmaswaraj ji .. May you RIP .. big loss to Indian politics — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) August 6, 2019

