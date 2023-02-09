A youth from Arunachal Pradesh recently got the opportunity to visit New Delhi and spend a day in the Parliament and prime minister’s official residence. The latest update is Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a personal account of the student on Twitter today.

The Prime Minister also lauded Speaker Om Birla for taking the lead for such an initiative which also gave him the opportunity to meet bright youngsters.

“You will enjoy reading this very personal account of Lopoli Melo from Arunachal Pradesh. I would like to laud Speaker Om Birla Ji for taking the lead for such an initiative which also gave me the opportunity to meet bright youngsters,” he tweeted and posted a link of the story.

Lopoli Melo, a student from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), represented his state in the higher education institute (HEI) division in the Parliament for the ‘Parakram Diwas’, 2023 – a programme launched by the Parliamentary Research & Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) of the Lok Sabha secretariat.

He along with a batch of students from several states visited Parliament and also attended the Parakram Diwas event.

“The long-awaited day ended with an interaction programme between the students and the PM at his residence in 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. We were called in for high tea. The ambience of his residence was very soothing. Caterers waited on us; students were having their laughs, interacting casually with one another; there was a beautiful music in the background that was being played, probably practising for the Republic Day. Birds were chirping and flying around the residence. I spotted a peacock on a tree,” he wrote in Arunachal Times.

Sharing his experience from his meeting with PM Modi, Melo said, “He arrived and we had a photo session and sat down for the interaction. It was a very casual interaction. There was an atmosphere of ease. He talked to us, cracked jokes, gave advice and stressed on being observant and to be aware of the moment and read more.”

“I had never dreamt that I would be visiting all these important places; one might never get a chance even after a hundredth visit to Delhi that I had on my first. To meet the prime minister of our country is on another level,” he wrote.

