Young Blood Paves the Way on Super Monday as Three of Four Persons Getting Jab Were in 18-44 Age Group

The young population in the 18-44 age group was the engine of the country’s record vaccination drive on Monday, with every three out of four persons jabbed belonging to this age group.

The 18-44 age group accounted for 72 per cent of the nearly 86 lakh jabs given in all on Monday, official government data shows. This, government officials, said was a good development as this age group has been seeing the most demand for vaccinations. With unlock now happening in most states, the young population was out and working and a jab would be beneficial for them and give them more confidence, a senior government official told News18.

Given 61.5 lakh jabs were given in the 18-44 age group, first doses accounted for a high number of vaccinations on Monday at nearly 78 lakh. Only 7.8 lakh second doses were given on Monday, accounting for less than 10 per cent of the jabs given on Monday. The Centre has been stressing on second doses for the 45+ age group in an effort to fully vaccinate the vulnerable population but increase in the dosage interval of Covishield to 12-16 weeks has slowed it down.

Registrations for the 18-44 age group have however been growing and 13.74 crore people in this category have registered for jabs while 7.9 crore have got the jab so far – leaving a huge number of young who are in the queue for a vaccination slot.

With the Centre now supplying vaccines for free to the states for the 18-44 age group, the supplies are also expected to be streamlined, a central government official said. With talk of an impending third wave, the young have hope.

