Young Boy Tied to Tree, Thrashed for Plucking Guavas from Farm in Rajasthan

The state human rights commission sought a factual report from the Dausa administration and the police after a video of the incident went viral.

PTI

December 11, 2019, 5:01 PM IST
Young Boy Tied to Tree, Thrashed for Plucking Guavas from Farm in Rajasthan
Representative Image.

Jaipur: A young boy was allegedly tied to a tree and thrashed by a farm owner and his wife for allegedly plucking some guavas from trees in Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Wednesday.

The state human rights commission also sought a factual report from the Dausa administration and the police over the incident. A video had gone viral on social media purportedly showing the accused scolding the boy. Taking action on its own, the police lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections.

"The boy aged around 5-6 years had plucked some guavas from trees in the farm and the owner caught the boy and scolded him. A video went viral yesterday. "We probed the matter and found that the incident had occurred in Panchota ki Dhani under Lalsot police station area," SP Dausa Prahlad Krishnia said on Wednesday.

SHO Lalsot Amit Kumar said that the FIR was lodged into the incident in which the boy was thrashed after allegedly being tied to a tree by the farm owner, his wife and others. The state human rights commission's acting chairperson Mahesh Sharma noted in a order that the boy kept shouting, but no one helped him.

The commission sought a report from the Dausa collector and superintendent of police on the action taken on the incident within seven days.

