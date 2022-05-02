Young Boy's Rendition of Patriotic Song to PM Modi's Beats in Berlin Wins Hearts

An Indian-origin boy in Germany has won hearts for his rendition of a patriotic song to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who embarked on a three-day, three-nation Europe tour on Monday.

The boy sang the song Hey Janmabhoomi Bharat as PM Modi stood with a hand on the child’s shoulder to encourage him. The PM soon joined in, snapping his fingers to the tune as the Indian diaspora around them clapped and appreciated the moment.

#PMModiInEurope | PM Modi interacts with kids while being extended a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Germany, amid a 3-day visit to Europe.Updates: https://t.co/VeZV07W0sC pic.twitter.com/xUsUZXi3Y8 — News18.com (@news18dotcom) May 2, 2022

A video of the young man’s performance was also shared on Twitter by actor Akshay Kumar. “Narendra Modi ji, you gave him the moment of his life,” Kumar said.

दिल ख़ुश हो गया इस बच्चे के देशप्रेम के इतने प्यारे अन्दाज़ को देख के. @narendramodi ji you gave him the moment of his life 👍🏻pic.twitter.com/2sVeYKlcmr— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 2, 2022

The PM received a rousing welcome to chants of Vande Mataram from the Indian diaspora upon his arrival in Berlin and was presented with a portrait of himself by a young girl. Some of those present touched the PM’s feet to seek his blessings.

#WATCH Indian diaspora extends a warm welcome to PM Modi in Berlin, Germany(Source:DD) pic.twitter.com/H0yX5LWut4 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2022

Modi arrived in Berlin on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip during which he will hold detailed bilateral discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Modi and Olaf will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations. The PM is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

From Berlin, Modi will travel to Copenhagen on May 3 where he will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen during which the two leaders would review the progress in India’s unique Green Strategic Partnership’ with Denmark, as well as other aspects of bilateral relations.

He will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable as well as interact with the Indian community in Denmark.

Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, Modi will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.

On May 4, Modi during a brief stopover in Paris will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected as French president.

Officially, bilateral partnerships are focus of PM Modi’s visits to Germany, Denmark and France. But all eyes are on discussions around the war in Ukraine and India’s position on Russian oil imports.

