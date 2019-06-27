Take the pledge to vote

Young Inter-caste Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

The couple, belonging from different communities, were having an affair for the past one year but their backgrounds proved a major hurdle in their unison.

IANS

June 27, 2019, 1:06 PM IST
Young Inter-caste Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras
Representative image.
Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Tension is mounting in Sikandrau town of Hathras district after villagers found bodies of a young inter-caste couple hanging from a tree early on Thursday.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Extra police have been deployed in the locality to maintain peace, police said.

The couple, belonging from different communities, were having an affair for the past one year but their backgrounds proved a major hurdle in their unison.

On Wednesday, the girl's mother reported to the police that her daughter was missing. Police then interrogated the family members of the boy.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
