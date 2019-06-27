Young Inter-caste Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Tension is mounting in Sikandrau town of Hathras district after villagers found bodies of a young inter-caste couple hanging from a tree early on Thursday.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Extra police have been deployed in the locality to maintain peace, police said.

The couple, belonging from different communities, were having an affair for the past one year but their backgrounds proved a major hurdle in their unison.

On Wednesday, the girl's mother reported to the police that her daughter was missing. Police then interrogated the family members of the boy.