English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Young Inter-caste Couple Found Hanging from Tree in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras
The couple, belonging from different communities, were having an affair for the past one year but their backgrounds proved a major hurdle in their unison.
Representative image.
Loading...
Hathras (Uttar Pradesh): Tension is mounting in Sikandrau town of Hathras district after villagers found bodies of a young inter-caste couple hanging from a tree early on Thursday.
The bodies have been sent for post mortem. Extra police have been deployed in the locality to maintain peace, police said.
The couple, belonging from different communities, were having an affair for the past one year but their backgrounds proved a major hurdle in their unison.
On Wednesday, the girl's mother reported to the police that her daughter was missing. Police then interrogated the family members of the boy.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
Friday 21 June , 2019 Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn, Kajol Along Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
- Article 15 Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Sinha Hold Up a Mirror to Modern India
- Female Director with Maximum Films, Vijaya Nirmala Passes Away at 75
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Babar Azam Can Be as Good as Virat Kohli: Grant Flower
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results