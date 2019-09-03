Young Tribal Woman Beaten up, Paraded Half-naked over Inter-caste Affair in MP
A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, surfaced on social media on Tuesday. However, the police have not registered any case yet.
Representative image
Alirajpur: A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly beaten up and paraded half-naked by the members of her community for being in love with a man from another tribe in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district.
The video showed the woman being made to walk down a village road and beaten with sticks while she screamed and begged for mercy. Passers-by were seen ignoring her ordeal and moving on.
Jobat Sub Divisional Officer of Police R C Bhakar said the police started an investigation after the video came out. The incident took place at Temachi village, but nobody had filed any complaint so far, the police officer said.
The victim and her father were not in the village so their statements could not be recorded, he said.
Details of the incident could be ascertained only after recording their statements, Bhakar added. Her other family members, who too were out of the village, were being contacted, he said.
Another police officer said the woman belongs to the Bhilala community and she was reportedly in love with a man from the Bheel community. This angered her family and community members, who sought to `punish' her by parading and thrashing her, he said.
