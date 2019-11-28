26-year-old Veterinarian Murdered, Set on Fire Near Hyderabad after Her Vehicle Broke Down

Hyderabad: A young veterinarian was murdered by unknown persons and her burnt body found on Thursday in Shadnagar town close to the Telangana state capital, police said.

The charred body of Priyanka Reddy was found at Chatanpally bridge in the Ranga Reddy district.

Priyanka, who had left her house in Shadnagar for Kolluru village to attend her duties at a veterinary hospital, called her sister on Wednesday night to inform that her two-wheeler had broken down while returning home.

Priyanka told her sister that she was feeling scared and somebody had offered to help her and taken her vehicle for repair. When her family members tried to contact her later, her mobile phone was found to be switched off.

Police said the charred body of a woman, aged 20-25 years, was found near the bridge.

Priyanka's father, Sridhar Reddy, identified her body. Senior police officers rushed to the scene to launch their investigations and later scanned CCTV footage from a nearby toll gate for clues.

In another gruesome incident earlier this month in the same district, a man burnt alive a woman revenue official inside her office near here, but in the process also suffered critical burn injuries himself. The shocking incident occurred in the Abdullapurmet Tahsil Office in Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

