Young Woman Enters Navy, Becomes 3rd Generation Officer in Family

Brahmjot Kaur graduated on May 28 from the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, as a Sub Lt of the Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre. Coming from a family of defence officers, she is a third generation officer to serve in the defence services, after her grandfather, Wing Commander Swarn Singh Birdi, who retired as a technical officer in 1992, and her father, Group Captain Simranpal Singh Birdi, who is currently serving.

Brahmjot’s background from the maternal side is as impressive. Her maternal grandfather, Lt Col KS Cheema, retired from the Corps of Signals in 1998.

Brahmjot’s maternal uncle Lt Col Paramjeet Singh staked parental claim to join the Corps of Signals in 1998 and is currently serving.

Brahmjot Kaur finisher her engineering degree from SRM University, Chennai in the Electronics and Communication discipline. She has always been keen to join the military service but the attraction of the white uniform was particularly strong.

She was elated on hearing that her name figured in the list of merited candidates and joined the Academy on December 26, 2021.

After a gruelling training schedule that lasted about five months, Brahmjot is now ready to proceed to her next naval base to undergo further training.

Speaking to News18, her father Wing Commander Birdi said, “This is a matter of great pride for both families- from mine as well as my wife’s, especially because our fathers came from humble backgrounds. For the grandparents it is the high point of their lives that the child has been commissioned into the defence services. With my daughter joining the Navy, now I have all the three colours of uniform in the family.”

