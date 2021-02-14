Young, Women More Prone to Symptoms After Covid-19 Vaccine, Finds Study

Contrary to expectations, a recent study by IMA Kochi has found that the elderly have reacted with fewer symptoms after taking the vaccine against Covid-19 as compared to people in the 20-40 age group.

The study also found that women are more likely than men to develop symptoms. According to a report by The Times of India, the milder-symptoms-foraged theory has been confirmed by a study of 5,396 healthcare workers put together by the Kochi branch of the Indian Medical Association.

The study, based on an online survey conducted between January 29 and February 4, also found that 66% of those vaccinated reported at least one post-inoculation symptom. The most reported symptoms were tiredness, myalgia and fever.

Over 14,800 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Friday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive. The authorities also provided the second dose of vaccination on Saturday for beneficiaries who were given jabs in the beginning of the exercise. As per doctors, the second dose is to be given to a beneficiary after a gap of 28 days.

After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days. "Today, 14,843 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons," a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

The number of centres where vaccination was carried out on Friday stood at 257, with a turnout of about 57 per cent. At the four North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run hospitals, the vaccinated beneficiaries count stood at over 200 on Friday with the cumulative figures being 1,850.

Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs in the last several days. Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday.