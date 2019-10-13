Youngsters More Vulnerable to Dengue in Meerut, Says Health Dept
Out of the 48 confirmed cases of dengue in Meerut, 36 are men – which make for 75 percent of the total patient count in the district.
A woman and her two daughters cross a road after a health worker fumigates a residential area. (Image for representation)
A recent study by the health department of Meerut says that nearly half of the dengue cases in Meerut have been found among youngsters. The study said that people in the age group of 16-25 years are the most susceptible to the vector-borne disease.
Out of the total 48 dengue cases in Meerut thus far, 47.9 percent cases are that of youth, The Times of India reported, adding that men form a large chunk of the total cases.
Out of the 48 confirmed cases of dengue in Meerut, 36 are men – which make for 75 percent of the total patient count in the district.
According to the report prepared by Dr Rachna Tandon, Meerut district epidemiologist, a total of 48 cases of dengue have been reported so far. Out of these, 23 are youngsters – in the age group of 16-25 years. Only four cases were found in the age group of 6-15 years. The report further added that only eight cases were reported in the age group 41-70 years. According to the report, this accounts for 47.9 percent of the total cases.
TOI further reported that gender-wise segregation sees 36 men and 12 women as being reported down with dengue in Meerut.
Dr Raj Kumar, Meerut chief medical, officer further explained that they have enough medicines available and camps are being conducted to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease, dengue. He further stated that the report mainly highlights how youngsters are more susceptible to dengue.
According to the report, this is mainly because they remain on the run and spend a lot of time outside their homes. Furthermore, unlike very young children and elderlies, they also tend to wear sleeveless clothes and hence are more prone to get mosquito bites.
Meanwhile, several camps are being set up in areas where dengue cases are being detected to check the blood samples of others in the vicinity.
Dr Kumar further added that they have been spreading awareness on a daily bases but despite that, since people do not take care of collected water at their house, it turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the possibility of dengue.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Says 'Overworked And Underpaid' Describe Her Best
- Trailers This Week: Vijay, Atlee's Bigil Impresses Shah Rukh Khan
- Pune Electric Bus Seen Charging Through a Generator – That Runs on Diesel: Watch Video
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- OnePlus 7T Pro, 7T Pro McLaren Edition Unveiled: Price, Specs, Launch Date and More