Youngsters More Vulnerable to Dengue in Meerut, Says Health Dept

A recent study by the health department of Meerut says that nearly half of the dengue cases in Meerut have been found among youngsters. The study said that people in the age group of 16-25 years are the most susceptible to the vector-borne disease.

Out of the total 48 dengue cases in Meerut thus far, 47.9 percent cases are that of youth, The Times of India reported, adding that men form a large chunk of the total cases.

Out of the 48 confirmed cases of dengue in Meerut, 36 are men – which make for 75 percent of the total patient count in the district.

According to the report prepared by Dr Rachna Tandon, Meerut district epidemiologist, a total of 48 cases of dengue have been reported so far. Out of these, 23 are youngsters – in the age group of 16-25 years. Only four cases were found in the age group of 6-15 years. The report further added that only eight cases were reported in the age group 41-70 years. According to the report, this accounts for 47.9 percent of the total cases.

TOI further reported that gender-wise segregation sees 36 men and 12 women as being reported down with dengue in Meerut.

Dr Raj Kumar, Meerut chief medical, officer further explained that they have enough medicines available and camps are being conducted to spread awareness about the mosquito-borne disease, dengue. He further stated that the report mainly highlights how youngsters are more susceptible to dengue.

According to the report, this is mainly because they remain on the run and spend a lot of time outside their homes. Furthermore, unlike very young children and elderlies, they also tend to wear sleeveless clothes and hence are more prone to get mosquito bites.

Meanwhile, several camps are being set up in areas where dengue cases are being detected to check the blood samples of others in the vicinity.

Dr Kumar further added that they have been spreading awareness on a daily bases but despite that, since people do not take care of collected water at their house, it turns into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the possibility of dengue.

