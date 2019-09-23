Take the pledge to vote

'Your Presence At ‘Howdy, Modi’ a Watershed Moment...': PM Thanks His ‘Steadfast Friend’ Trump

Donald Trump also tweeted on Sunday that USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-Americans for giving him and PM Modi a rousing welcome at the 'Howdy, Modi' event.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 11:08 AM IST
'Your Presence At ‘Howdy, Modi’ a Watershed Moment...': PM Thanks His ‘Steadfast Friend’ Trump
(Image : PTI)
After bidding farewell to Houston post the grand ‘Howdy Modi’ event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday showered praises on US President Donald Trump, calling him a “steadfast friend” of India whose presence at the Sunday event became a “watershed moment in India-USA ties”.

“Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, your presence at #HowdyModi in Houston was a watershed moment in India-USA ties. Since assuming office, you have been a steadfast friend of India and the Indian community. Your presence indicates your respect towards India and the Indian diaspora,” Modi tweeted on Monday morning.

Trump, too, tweeted on Sunday that USA loves India, expressing his gratitude to over 50,000 India-Americans for giving him and PM Modi a rousing welcome on their arrival at the packed NRG stadium here for the much-awaited ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

"The USA loves India!" Trump said in a succinct tweet.

It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

He described as "incredible" the electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston.

Earlier in his speech, Trump described Modi as America's "greatest" and "most loyal friend", and said the prime minister was doing an exceptional job for India.

"Under Prime Minister Modi the world is witnessing a strong, thriving and sovereign India," he said.

Trump said he was looking forward to work with Modi to make "our nations more prosperous than ever before".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
