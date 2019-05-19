‘Your Vote Will Shape India’: Modi Urges People to Step Out as Polling Begins For Phase 7

Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning urged voters in the 59 parliamentary constituencies in seven states and a union territory polling in the last phase phase of national elections to "vote in record numbers".“Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically,” Modi tweeted.More than 10.01 crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 918 candidates, including Modi, whose Varanasi constituency will also vote in the final phase today.Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and an equal number in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.12 lakh polling stations for the smooth conduct of polls.An average voter turnout of 66.88% was recorded in the last six phases. Overall, the elections spanned 38 days.In Uttar Pradesh, all eyes will be on Varanasi where Modi and 25 other candidates are in the fray. The Congress party's Ajay Rai and SP-BSP grand alliance's nominee Shalini Yadav are the main challengers to Modi. Union minister Manoj Sinha and Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey will also seek re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.