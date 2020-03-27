Take the pledge to vote

'You're a Fighter, Will Overcome this Challenge': Modi to Johnson Who Tests Coronavirus Positive

PM Modi said he prays for his British counterpart Boris Johnson's good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.

PTI

March 27, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
'You're a Fighter, Will Overcome this Challenge': Modi to Johnson Who Tests Coronavirus Positive
File photo: PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his arrival at London airport in London. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.

"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.

He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.

Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.

