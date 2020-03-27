'You're a Fighter, Will Overcome this Challenge': Modi to Johnson Who Tests Coronavirus Positive
PM Modi said he prays for his British counterpart Boris Johnson's good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.
File photo: PM Narendra Modi shakes hands with Britain Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on his arrival at London airport in London. (Image: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described British premier Boris Johnson as a "fighter" and hoped he recovers from coronavirus infection.
"Dear PM @BorisJohnson, you're a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well," Modi tweeted.
He said he prays for his good health and extends best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK.
Dear PM @BorisJohnson,You’re a fighter and you will overcome this challenge as well. Prayers for your good health and best wishes in ensuring a healthy UK. https://t.co/u8VSRqsZeC— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020
Johnson said on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms and is now self-isolating at 10 Downing Street in line with the medical advice.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said.
