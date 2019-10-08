You Belong to Different Religions’: Jaipur Hotel’s Bizarre Logic for Denying Room to Couple
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A Muslim man and Hindu woman, who had booked an OYO hotel in Jaipur, have alleged that the hotel refused to check them in on learning that they hail from different religions.
According to a report in Indian Express, the hotel receptionist told the man, 31, that he and his friend, will be allowed to stay saying, “Both of you are from different religions, we can’t check you in”.
The incident took place on Saturday when the man, an assistant professor from Udaipur, tried to check into Oyo’s SilverKey hotel in Jaipur.
The hotel staff claimed that they were acting on instructions given by the local police but refused to give the same in writing.
“We don’t allow couples of different religions (to stay together). It is the policy of the hotel as well as the instructions by the police,” Govardhan Singh, manager of the hotel, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Meanwhile, Oyo said in a statement, “We have initiated an inquiry into the manager’s actions which resulted in the inconvenience caused to the customer. We sincerely apologise for this unfortunate experience.”
