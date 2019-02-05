English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
You're Hell Bent on Destroying NRC: SC Fumes at Centre for ‘Not Cooperating at All’ in the Process
The Supreme Court said it would contemplate summoning the Union Home Secretary for an explanation over not cooperating in the NRC work.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reproached the Centre to seek suspension of the NRC updation in Assam, observing that the government seems to be "hell bent on destroying the NRC".
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton F Nariman refused to suspend the process of deciding claims and objections of those who were left out of first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The court's strictures have come at a time when the BJP, through its top leaders, has been talking about its commitment to implement the NRC in Assam, and has also sought to take some credit of the process in their political speeches.
"We are very disappointed with your request. We are sorry to say but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is delaying the NRC work. We are left anguished. The MHA seems hell bent on destroying the NRC," remarked the CJI.
The observations came after Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the central government, made a request for suspension of the NRC work in the wake of the upcoming general elections.
Venugopal said that it would not be conducive to go on with the simultaneous process of deciding claims and objections for the NRC after the Election Commission notifies the Lok Sabha elections.
The top law officer added that 167 companies of the central forces, which are currently deployed for the NRC work, will also have to be moved during the general elections.
The Attorney General urged the bench to put the NRC process in abeyance for the period between notification of the polls and two weeks after the votes are cast.
But the submission left the bench anguished. "We just say that the government of India is not cooperating. When it wants to do something, it can come up with one thousand ways of doing something. But in this case, you don't want to cooperate," it retorted.
The court said it would contemplate summoning the Union Home Secretary for an explanation over “not cooperating at all.”
The bench further said: "Elections are definitely to be held peacefully but the NRC must also have to keep going. Elections and NRC must go together. Both the exercises are important for the country."
The bench made it clear that it would not extend the deadline of July 31, 2019 for publication of the final list of the NRC in Assam.
In its order, the bench directed the Assam government to keep adequate number of officials free for the NRC work. Election Commission should also examine exemption of officers to carry on the NRC work during the polls, it added.
"Least interference should be made in the NRC work," maintained the bench, reiterating that deadline for final NRC remains July 31.
The court will hear the case next in the first week of March.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton F Nariman refused to suspend the process of deciding claims and objections of those who were left out of first draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The court's strictures have come at a time when the BJP, through its top leaders, has been talking about its commitment to implement the NRC in Assam, and has also sought to take some credit of the process in their political speeches.
"We are very disappointed with your request. We are sorry to say but the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is delaying the NRC work. We are left anguished. The MHA seems hell bent on destroying the NRC," remarked the CJI.
The observations came after Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the central government, made a request for suspension of the NRC work in the wake of the upcoming general elections.
Venugopal said that it would not be conducive to go on with the simultaneous process of deciding claims and objections for the NRC after the Election Commission notifies the Lok Sabha elections.
The top law officer added that 167 companies of the central forces, which are currently deployed for the NRC work, will also have to be moved during the general elections.
The Attorney General urged the bench to put the NRC process in abeyance for the period between notification of the polls and two weeks after the votes are cast.
But the submission left the bench anguished. "We just say that the government of India is not cooperating. When it wants to do something, it can come up with one thousand ways of doing something. But in this case, you don't want to cooperate," it retorted.
The court said it would contemplate summoning the Union Home Secretary for an explanation over “not cooperating at all.”
The bench further said: "Elections are definitely to be held peacefully but the NRC must also have to keep going. Elections and NRC must go together. Both the exercises are important for the country."
The bench made it clear that it would not extend the deadline of July 31, 2019 for publication of the final list of the NRC in Assam.
In its order, the bench directed the Assam government to keep adequate number of officials free for the NRC work. Election Commission should also examine exemption of officers to carry on the NRC work during the polls, it added.
"Least interference should be made in the NRC work," maintained the bench, reiterating that deadline for final NRC remains July 31.
The court will hear the case next in the first week of March.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Should Buy Netflix, Says JPMorgan, But Does it Even Make Sense?
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Launches Rs 119 Recharge With Unlimited Voice and 1GB Data Benefits
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results