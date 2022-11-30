Youth Accused of Abducting Minor Jumps to Death in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, Villagers Allege Foul Play By Police

21-year-old Ningaraju jumped out of the police vehicle and died in Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar district, sparking an outrage by local villagers. He was accused of abducting a minor girl, and was trying to escape the Police. Right after the incident, villagers of Yelandur and Ningaraju’s family gathered around the police station and protested alleging a foul play by the police. They demanded strict action against them.

According to the police, Ningaraju was being taken to the police station for investigation, which is when jumped off the vehicle and sustained head injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but died, as he failed to respond to treatment.

Those protesting alleged that Ningaraju was killed by the police. As the protest intensified, Superintendent of Police TP Shivakumar arrived at the spot and assured the villagers that a probe will be launched in the matter.

Somanna, the brother of the deceased alleged that the police had assaulted and killed him in the station. “The police thrashed him in the police station and then took him to the hospital where he died. Thereafter, they themselves have pushed him from the vehicle,” he said.

Based on the complaint by Ningaraju’s mother, five police officials have been suspended on account of negligence and a departmental inquiry has been launched against them. The complete investigation has now been handed over to the CID.

