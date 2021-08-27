Youth Attempts Rape on 94-year-old Woman in Himachal Pradesh

A youth attempted to rape a 94-year-old woman in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on August 22, police said. The incident came to light after the victim’s family filed a complaint with the Dheera police station on Thursday. According to Dheera deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurbachhan Singh, a team has been formed to investigate the crime and arrest the accused youth.

“I did not have any information about the incident. Today the victim’s family met me. Appropriate action will be taken against the accused,” added the DSP.

According to the victim’s family, the youth forced his way into their house in Uschaar village in Dheera block and tried to rape the elderly woman.

“Somehow she managed to save herself from the youth. The youth on failing to rape the elderly woman gagged her mouth and dragged her to the nearby fields, where he brutally beat her,” said the survivor’s relative.

“The youth, thinking she was dead, left her in the field and escaped. On gaining consciousness, she told me everything when I returned from work,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law.

The survivor’s daughter-in-law further said that they then rushed her to the nearest hospital for medical attention. “Once doctor’s confirmed she was doing well we went to the police station and complained the same day of the incident. We came to the DSP office seeking justice as no action has been taken against the youth by the local police,” said the victim’s daughter-in-law.

Earlier this week, in a separate incident, a case was registered against a policeman for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. According to Himachal Pradesh police, the incident is from February but it came to light in August through a child helpline. The accused jawan, a driver with the Himachal Pradesh Police, has been booked under POCSO Act and several other Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections.

