Youth Bats for 'Hindu Rashtra Without Muslims' at Mangaluru Mall, Gets Thrashed by Students
The video of the incident was also widely circulated on social media and police said action would be taken against the accused based on the video evidence.
Representative image.
Mangaluru: A group of students thrashed a youth as he espoused the cause of a “Hindu Rashtra” during a heated exchange of words at a mall in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Wednesday.
The youth, Manjunath, filed a complaint with the police following which a case was registered and two of the accused were arrested.
The incident took place around 11.30am when the students were discussing issues of national importance. The complainant, who was having tea at the adjacent table, walked up to them as he overheard their conversation and said, "India is a Hindu Rashtra where Muslims should not come", The Times of India reported. Then, a verbal altercation ensued and the enraged group began beating him up, the police said.
Further, City police commissioner P S Harsha asked the people not to sensationalise the issue, saying it was an isolated incident. “Action will be taken against the attackers,” he said.
