Youth Comes Live on Facebook, Hangs Himself To Death in Himachal’s Kangra

A 19-year-old youth died by suicide after coming live on Facebook in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. The incident occurred, on Tuesday, in Lambagaon of Jaisinghpur sub-division in Kangra district. The deceased has been identified as Rishabh Kumar. During the incident, Rishabh was alone at home and the mother was in another city. The police found his body hanging from the ceiling fan in a room of his house. The body has been sent for the post-mortem at the local government hospital.

The reason behind the suicide is yet to be investigated by the police. According to the police, after the post-mortem report, they will enquire about the incident from Rishabh’s mother, neighbours and relatives.

Rishabh’s mother works in Baddi town of Solan district in Himachal Pradesh. He also used to live with his mother in Baddi. He had come to his home in Kangra a few months ago and was living alone.

Before dying by suicide Rishabh went live on Facebook. Rishabh’s cousin saw him trying to hang himself and messaged him asking not to do so, but it was too late. Later, paternal uncles of the deceased were informed. They rushed to his home and found that Rishabh was dead. They informed the police about the incident.

A case has been registered in Lambagaon police station. SHO Kesar Singh said, “ We are aware of the incident. A case has been registered. Prima Facie, it appeared that it was a suicide incident. We have sent the body for post-mortem, the report of which is awaited.”

SHO said that police will investigate the incident in detail to find out the reason which forced the youth to take such a tough decision.

Rishabh’s father had also died by suicide about four to five years ago.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here