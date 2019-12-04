Shots Fired as Youth Congress Groups Clash in Punjab During District Body Election
During the clash between two groups of the Youth Congress shots are said to have been fired in the air. Each of the groups blamed the other for the clash and the firing incident.
Image for representational purpose.
Ludhiana: Two groups of the Youth Congress clashed when the polling to elect the office bearers of the district youth body was in progress at the Model Town community centre here on Wednesday. Some workers said shots were fired in the air during the clash but police said they were verifying it.
The groups, led by Parminder Singh Lapran and Mahraj Singh respectively, blamed each other for the clash and the firing incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashwani Kapoor said loud sounds were heard during the clash between the two groups.
"But it is yet to be verified whether it was the sound of bullets or crackers," he said. Some Youth Congress leaders alleged that one of the workers was injured in the firing incident.
The reason behind the clash was yet to be ascertained.
