1-min read

Youth Dies After Allegedly Attacked by Rowdy-sheeter with Granite Stone in Telangana

Three youths, who were returning from a birthday party in the early hours of June 13, found the rowdy-sheeter with a woman at Necklace Road at Hussain Sagar lake, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
Youth Dies After Allegedly Attacked by Rowdy-sheeter with Granite Stone in Telangana
Representational Image (Reuters)
Hyderabad: A youth died after allegedly being attacked by a rowdy-sheeter here two days ago, police said Saturday.

Three youths, who were returning from a birthday party in the early hours of June 13, found the rowdy-sheeter with a woman at Necklace Road at Hussain Sagar lake, they said.

The youths saw the rowdy-sheeter and went near him and the latter abused them, they said. The youths moved away from the place but came back and asked the rowdy as to why he abused them. It was he who was doing a wrong thing, they pointed out, according to police.

They had an argument and the rowdy-sheeter allegedly hit one of the youths on the head and face with a granite stone, police said adding the two others escaped.

The youth, while undergoing treatment, died Friday, they said.

Based on a complaint by one of the youths who escaped, a case was registered initially on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which has now been converted into murder, police said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail, they added. BJP MLA Raja Singh visited the family members of the deceased.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

