Youth Dies of Suspected Dengue as Menace of Mosquito-borne Diseases Worsens in Lucknow
Ten new cases were recorded in Lucknow alone on Tuesday. The patients are residents of Aashiana, Khadra, Jankipuram, Kalyanpur, Tikait Rai, Sarojininagar, Chowk, Indiranagar, Gomtinagar, Aliganj and Telibagh.
Cases of dengue have surged in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.
On Wednesday, a youth from Sitapur city died of suspected dengue while undergoing treatment in Lucknow. He was tested positive in a private lab and was brought to the trauma centre after being referred by doctors in Sitapur, The Hindustan Times.
However, Health officials said no patients from Lucknow have died so far due to dengue.
Dengue test is confirmed only after the Elisa test. Platelets count of the person suffering from dengue drops down and therefore, he/she is adviced by the doctors to take adequate rest and drink plenty of fluids including coconut water and juices.
The World Health Organization has described dengue as a fast-emerging pandemic-prone viral disease in many parts of the world. Dengue flourishes in urban poor areas, suburbs and the countryside but also affects more affluent neighbourhoods in tropical and subtropical countries.
