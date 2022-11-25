CHANGE LANGUAGE
Youth Drowns Rat in Drain, Complaint Filed Against Him
1-MIN READ

Youth Drowns Rat in Drain, Complaint Filed Against Him

PTI

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 23:37 IST

Budaun, India

The dead rat was sent to a veterinary hospital in Buduan for a forensic exam.. (Credits: AFP)

After the staff there refused to conduct the examination, the rat was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly

A police station here received an unusual complaint on Friday, seeking action against a youth for drowning a rat.

According to police, a youth identified as Manoj Kumar had thrown a rat in a drain after tying a stone to its tail. The incident was reported by an animal activist Vikendra Sharma who entered the ditch to save the rodent, which died after some time.

Deputy SP (City) Alok Mishra said accused was called to the police station and on the basis of the complaint, the dead rat was sent to a veterinary hospital in Buduan for a forensic exam.

However, after the staff there refused to conduct the examination, the rat was sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly, he said.

He said action will be taken against Kumar after the forensic report is out.

Mishra said since rats do not come under the category of ‘animals’, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is not applicable in this case.

Legal opinion is being sort and action will be taken accordingly, the DSP added.

