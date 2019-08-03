Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Youth Gets 3 Years in Jail for Stalking 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola District

The incident took place in August 2015, following which a case was registered at Telhara police station in the district on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Youth Gets 3 Years in Jail for Stalking 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola District
Representative image.
Loading...

Akola: A 21-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to three years in prison for stalking a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge S A Shrikhande held Shahbaz Shah guilty under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, assistant public prosecutor G L Ingole said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Shah, he said.

The incident took place in August 2015, following which a case was registered at Telhara police station in the district on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, Ingole said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram