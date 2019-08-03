Youth Gets 3 Years in Jail for Stalking 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola District
The incident took place in August 2015, following which a case was registered at Telhara police station in the district on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the accused.
Representative image.
Akola: A 21-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to three years in prison for stalking a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola district.
Additional District and Sessions Judge S A Shrikhande held Shahbaz Shah guilty under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, assistant public prosecutor G L Ingole said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Shah, he said.
The incident took place in August 2015, following which a case was registered at Telhara police station in the district on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, Ingole said.
