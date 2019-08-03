Youth Gets 3 Years in Jail for Stalking 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola District

Akola: A 21-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to three years in prison for stalking a 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge S A Shrikhande held Shahbaz Shah guilty under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, assistant public prosecutor G L Ingole said. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on Shah, he said.

The incident took place in August 2015, following which a case was registered at Telhara police station in the district on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, Ingole said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.