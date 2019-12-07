Take the pledge to vote

Youth Held for 'Raping' Six-year-old Girl in Chhattisgarh

A woman who saw the incident informed the girl's mother, after which the complaint was registered.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
Raigarh: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, the police said on Saturday.

The accused, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, entered her house on Friday evening when she was alone and allegedly raped her, said Kiran Gupta, Station House Officer of Lailunga police station.

A woman who saw the incident informed the girl's mother, after which the complaint was registered, the officer said.

The accused, who is 15 years old, was apprehended and produced before a juvenile justice board here on Saturday.

The board sent him to juvenile home, Gupta added. A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said, adding that further investigation was on.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

