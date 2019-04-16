English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Youth Held with 75 Cartons of Liquor Along Delhi-Haryana Border
The smuggler has revealed during interrogation that he used to procure liquor at cheap rates from godowns in Faridabad and used to supply the same to bootleggers in Delhi.
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: A liquor smuggler was arrested with 75 cartons of local liquor along the Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday morning. The car is which he was travelling has also been seized.
The smuggler was identified as Sumit Kumar (27), a resident of Faridabad,
Following reports of rise in inter-state liquor smuggling, a trap was laid along the Ismailpur border. “Around 7.30am, when team of personnel from the Delhi Police signalled a Delhi-bound car to stop, the driver tried to speed away. However, it was intercepted soon after,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.
“During search, 75 cartons with 3,670 quarters of Impact Whisky and local liquor for sale in Haryana were found in the vehicle,” said the police.
A case under the Excise Act has been registered.
Kumar has revealed during interrogation that he used to procure liquor at cheap rates from godowns in Faridabad and used to supply the same to bootleggers in Delhi.
In a bid to evade detection, he used to transport his stock in the night and early morning hours, police said.
A school dropout, Kumar used to work as driver on a temporary basis. He was previously arrested twice in the cases under the Excise Act. Further probe is on.
The smuggler was identified as Sumit Kumar (27), a resident of Faridabad,
Following reports of rise in inter-state liquor smuggling, a trap was laid along the Ismailpur border. “Around 7.30am, when team of personnel from the Delhi Police signalled a Delhi-bound car to stop, the driver tried to speed away. However, it was intercepted soon after,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.
“During search, 75 cartons with 3,670 quarters of Impact Whisky and local liquor for sale in Haryana were found in the vehicle,” said the police.
A case under the Excise Act has been registered.
Kumar has revealed during interrogation that he used to procure liquor at cheap rates from godowns in Faridabad and used to supply the same to bootleggers in Delhi.
In a bid to evade detection, he used to transport his stock in the night and early morning hours, police said.
A school dropout, Kumar used to work as driver on a temporary basis. He was previously arrested twice in the cases under the Excise Act. Further probe is on.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
-
Monday 15 April , 2019
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Major Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Main Structure ‘Saved’
Monday 15 April , 2019 War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kalank May Be Aditya Roy Kapur’s One Precious Chance to Revive His Career
- Did Cersei and Euron from 'Game of Thrones' Pull off SRK-Kajol 'Palat' Scene from 'DDLJ'?
- Khichdi Actress Richa Bhadra Reveals She Left Acting because She was Asked to 'Compromise'
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are Couple Goals in this Instagram Pic, See Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results