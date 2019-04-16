Youth Held with 75 Cartons of Liquor Along Delhi-Haryana Border

A liquor smuggler was arrested with 75 cartons of local liquor along the Delhi-Faridabad border on Tuesday morning. The car is which he was travelling has also been seized.The smuggler was identified as Sumit Kumar (27), a resident of Faridabad,Following reports of rise in inter-state liquor smuggling, a trap was laid along the Ismailpur border. “Around 7.30am, when team of personnel from the Delhi Police signalled a Delhi-bound car to stop, the driver tried to speed away. However, it was intercepted soon after,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.“During search, 75 cartons with 3,670 quarters of Impact Whisky and local liquor for sale in Haryana were found in the vehicle,” said the police.A case under the Excise Act has been registered.Kumar has revealed during interrogation that he used to procure liquor at cheap rates from godowns in Faridabad and used to supply the same to bootleggers in Delhi.In a bid to evade detection, he used to transport his stock in the night and early morning hours, police said.A school dropout, Kumar used to work as driver on a temporary basis. He was previously arrested twice in the cases under the Excise Act. Further probe is on.