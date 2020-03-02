English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Youth Jumps Into Canal for TikToK Video in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Dies
The video of the accident had gone viral on social media on Sunday, bringing the incident to light, police said.
A representative image
Muzaffarnagar: An 18-year-old youth was killed when he jumped into the Ganga canal here for making a TikTok video, police said.
The incident took place place near Kutubpur village on Friday when Raja Qureshi jumped into the canal and hit a hard surface beneath water.
The video of the accident had gone viral on social media on Sunday, bringing the incident to light, police said. Police said the body was recovered and buried by the victim's family.
