Youth Killed, Another Critical after Duo Enters Septic Tank of Trust in Bengaluru, No Arrests Yet

On Saturday, Siddapa (20) and Muniyanna (50) were hired to clean the sceptic tank of the SSBS Jain Singh Trust on Infantary Road in Bengaluru. Siddapa was asked to enter the sewer tank without any safety equipment, said police.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 25, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
Youth Killed, Another Critical after Duo Enters Septic Tank of Trust in Bengaluru, No Arrests Yet
Representative image.

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man lost his life to asphyxiation after entering a sceptic tank of a private trust on Saturday, while his mate is battling for life. The victim was identified as Siddapa, a native of Bellari and residing in the Lingarajpuram area of Bengaluru East.

On Saturday, Siddapa and Muniyanna (50) were hired to clean the sceptic tank of the SSBS Jain Singh Trust on Infantary Road in Bengaluru. Siddapa was asked to enter the sewer tank without any safety equipment, said police.

"The moment he entered the manhole, Siddapa died due to asphyxiation. The other worker, Muniyanna, then entered the tank, but he too collapsed," the complaint copy read. Muniyanna was rushed to the Bowring Hospital in a critical condition.

Activists and lawyers went to the Commercial Street police station where officers were initially reluctant to file a case against the trust. An FIR was finally lodged naming the manager, trustee and others from the SSBS Jain Singh Trust.

The accused have been booked under sections of the SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Prohibition of Employment of Manual Scavengers and Their Rehabilitation Act 2013.

So far, nobody has been arrested. By Saturday evening, sanitation workers from different parts of the city had gathered at the Bowring Hospital demanding justice for the victim.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami


