karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total105/105
BJP28
INC32
JDS12
OTH33
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC0
JDS0
OTH2
City Council
total29/29
BJP9
INC5
JDS2
OTH13
Town Council
total53/53
BJP11
INC20
JDS8
OTH14
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP7
INC7
JDS2
OTH4
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Youth Killed, Another Injured as Security Forces Fire on Protesters in J&K's Pulwama
The forces were engaged in a cordon-and-search operation when a group of youths started pelting stones at them. The personnel fired in retaliation, injuring two people of which one succumbed to injuries.
Security forces conduct search operations in J&K's Pulwama on Monday. (PTI)
Srinagar: A youth was killed and another injured after security forces allegedly fired on protesters during clashes in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in over a dozen villages in Pulwama in the morning, following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
At the time of the operation, a group of youths started pelting stones at the forces in some places. Two persons were injured in firing by the forces during clashes in Gusoo village, the official said. The two were taken to a hospital, from where, one of them, Fayaz Ahmad Wani, was referred to the SMHS Hospital here. Wani was, however, declared dead at the hospital, he said.
Clashes between the protesters and security forces were going on when last reports came in. The search operation is in progress, he added.
