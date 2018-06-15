Youth Killed, Girl Injured in Alleged Army Firing in Kashmir’s Pulwama

A youth was killed and a girl allegedly injured in firing by security forces during clashes with stone-pelting protesters in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, the police said.However, a defence spokesperson said during a patrol by Army personnel, a mob gathered there and started hurling stones, forcing them to resort to aerial firing after giving a verbal warning.They then extricated themselves and continued with their patrol, he said.According to the police, a mob started throwing stones at Army personnel in Nowpora of Pulwama district.As the stone-pelting became intense, Army personnel allegedly opened fire in which two persons were injured, a police official said, adding Waqas Ahmad succumbed to his injuries at a hospital while Ruqaya Bano is undergoing treatment.A defence spokesperson said, "The road at Nowpora was blocked due to three to four cars being parked on the wrong side. Army personnel got off their vehicle to request the drivers to move the cars."On seeing the Army personnel, a huge crowd gathered at the site and started throwing stones at them, the spokesperson said."The troops cautioned the crowd verbally. However, the crowd turned violent and tried to overpower the troops. Army personnel resorted to aerial firing, extricated themselves and continued with their patrol," he added.