Youth Killed In Agra For Refusing To Buy Cigarettes

A 25-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men for refusing to buy a packet of cigarettes in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Saturday evening. The deceased’s friend has also suffered fatal injuries in the incident. Agra Police has identified the deceased as Dinesh, a resident of Chachi village in the Agra district. “Dinesh’s uncle is village head of Chach and the youth worked as a daily wage labourer,” said police.

According to police, the two were attacked by a group of men near Rohta Chowk under Sadar Police station jurisdiction. “The youth’s body has been sent for postmortem. The body will be handed over to family members after the autopsy,” said a police officer deployed at Sadar police station.

An inspector of Sadar police station said, “On Saturday evening after returning from work, Dinesh went to a liquor shop near the Rohta Chowk. Few men present at the liquor counter were forcing Dinesh and his friend to buy them a packet of cigarettes. When Dinesh refused to do so, a verbal spat began between them.”

Police said the duo managed to flee from there but soon the group of men in inebriated condition caught them near Rohta Chowk and started beating them up. Dinesh and his friend were attacked with bricks and boulders.

As Dinesh fell unconscious, the group of men fled from the incident site. A police team rushed to the spot. Both Dinesh and his friend were taken to a hospital by the cops. Doctors of the hospital had declared Dinesh to be brought dead.

Agra Police so far has arrested two people in connection with the murder. “With the help of locals, we identified two persons and arrested them. Raids are being conducted in several locations to nab others involved in the murder,” added the inspector.

