English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Youth Kills Cousin in Uttar Pradesh as Scuffle Over Ownership of Mobile Phone Turns Fatal
Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night.
Image used for representation.
Loading...
Ballia: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his cousin following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.
Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night, the police said.
Both were claiming ownership of the mobile and had a heated debate over the issue. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, an officer said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
Monday 01 July , 2019 Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Monday 01 July , 2019 Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
Monday 01 July , 2019 First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Saturday 29 June , 2019 Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- Skymet Sets up 100 Automatic Weather Stations in Mumbai to Track Heavy Rains And Flooding
- E-Challan System Implemented in Various States Across India, Here is the List of Cities
- Paytm Confirms It Will Not Levy Transaction or Convenience Fee On Any Payments or Services
- Why the Outrage Over Zaira Wasim's Decision to Quit Bollywood for Religion?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results