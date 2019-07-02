Take the pledge to vote

Youth Kills Cousin in Uttar Pradesh as Scuffle Over Ownership of Mobile Phone Turns Fatal

Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
Youth Kills Cousin in Uttar Pradesh as Scuffle Over Ownership of Mobile Phone Turns Fatal
Image used for representation.
Ballia: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his cousin following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday.

Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night, the police said.

Both were claiming ownership of the mobile and had a heated debate over the issue. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, an officer said.

